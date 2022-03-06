Record gas prices bring pain at the pumps

Gas prices in Ottawa rose again Sunday, eclipsing a record set just two days before.

"It's going to be $200 to fill up," said Sebastien Gauthier, with premium gas at $2.05 per litre. "I need premium and I need about a hundred… I'll stop at 95 litres today."

The business consultant uses his vehicle for work, travelling on average 1,000 km a week. He says he has no choice but to take a hit to the wallet.

"Gas is gas. We just have to live with it. There's nothing we can do," he said.

Record breaking prices could be seen at gas stations across the city. The average price for regular gas in Ottawa Sunday was $1.82 per litre, a 12 cent jump from Friday's record price.

The soaring prices also come as a shock to food delivery drivers, such as Abdi Raanman.

"I put in $70, but my tank is not full," he said, adding that he used to be able to fill up for about $60. "So, now, I need to stop because I cannot manage my vehicle."

Moshe Lander, an economics lecturer with Concordia University, says the spike in gas prices may push Canadians towards other options.

"This is probably encouraging moves towards electric vehicles, which is good for the environment," Lander said. "These auto companies may realize people don't want to pay two dollars a litre and they're going to look for alternatives."

Back at the pump, Gauthier estimates this fuel will last no more than 10 days, which could affect his workflow in the future.

"Travel to Toronto will be limited now. Maybe a monthly basis instead of a weekly basis," he said.