Record high prices at the pumps once again in K-W
The conflict in Ukraine is continuing to affect global oil prices and impacting the pumps.
Those looking to fill up in Waterloo Region were once again greeted with record high prices of $1.85 a litre in some spots.
"I think it's terrible," one resident said. "I don't drive much, so it doesn't affect me too much, but I feel bad for the people who have to drive every day to work."
This marks an 11 cent increase compared to Saturday's record high.
"I never thought I'd see the day when it got to these prices," another resident said. "It doesn't look like it's going anytime soon, but thankfully I'm ready to get my bike out for the spring soon."
The previous record in Ontario was $1.61 a litre before this week.
In parts of Canada, gas has topped $2 a litre.
-
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara LichA judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
-
-
Edmonton protesters call for no-fly zone over UkraineSupport for Ukraine continues in Alberta communities this weekend as more than a hundred people rallied for stronger action against Russia.
-
Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exportsAlberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
-
Homicide investigation underway after death of man in HamiltonHamilton police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man on Sunday.
-
Alberta calls for an end to 'pointless' federal COVID-19 travel restrictionsAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says a motion will be presented in the legislature to call on Ottawa to end "pointless" COVID-19 travel measures.
-
Beaver rescued by White Rock RCMP expected to recover, wildlife centre saysAn adolescent beaver found struggling in the ocean in White Rock on Thursday is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued by RCMP officers and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation centre.
-
Youth arrested after theft, assault in Alberta and N.W.T. border town: RCMPRCMP arrested a 17-year-old youth in a town on the Alberta and Northwest Territories border after a three-day-long police operation.
-
Hundreds rally in downtown Vancouver in support of UkraineFor the third consecutive weekend, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Vancouver to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.