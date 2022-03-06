Record high prices at the pumps once again in K-W

The conflict in Ukraine is continuing to affect global oil prices and impacting the pumps.

Those looking to fill up in Waterloo Region were once again greeted with record high prices of $1.85 a litre in some spots.

"I think it's terrible," one resident said. "I don't drive much, so it doesn't affect me too much, but I feel bad for the people who have to drive every day to work."

This marks an 11 cent increase compared to Saturday's record high.

"I never thought I'd see the day when it got to these prices," another resident said. "It doesn't look like it's going anytime soon, but thankfully I'm ready to get my bike out for the spring soon."

The previous record in Ontario was $1.61 a litre before this week.

In parts of Canada, gas has topped $2 a litre.