Record high temperature recorded in Ottawa on Sunday
A heat record has been broken in Ottawa.
At 2 p.m., a temperature of 12.9 C was recorded at the Ottawa Airport, making it the warmest March 6 on record. The previous record high temperature at the airport was 9.4 C, set in 1974.
The typical high this time of year is closer to 0 C.
The warming temperature prompted the closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway for the season. Skaters took to the ice for the final day of skating on Saturday before the surface was closed.
A freezing rain warning that was in effect overnight ended Sunday morning. A special weather statement about strong wind gusts has also ended, though some gusts of up to 50 km/h were recorded Sunday afternoon.
The above-average high will not last very long. The temperature is expected to fall back to -1 C overnight.
Monday's forecast is cloudy with periods of snow mixed with ice pellets and a high of 0 C.
Sunshine is back in the forecast on Tuesday, with a high of 1 C.
Wednesday is looking sunny with a high of 4 C.
-
Edmonton protesters call for no-fly zone over UkraineSupport for Ukraine continues in Alberta communities this weekend as more than a hundred people rallied for stronger action against Russia.
-
Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exportsAlberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
-
Homicide investigation underway after death of man in HamiltonHamilton police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man on Sunday.
-
Alberta calls for an end to 'pointless' federal COVID-19 travel restrictionsAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says a motion will be presented in the legislature to call on Ottawa to end "pointless" COVID-19 travel measures.
-
Beaver rescued by White Rock RCMP expected to recover, wildlife centre saysAn adolescent beaver found struggling in the ocean in White Rock on Thursday is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued by RCMP officers and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation centre.
-
Youth arrested after theft, assault in Alberta and N.W.T. border town: RCMPRCMP arrested a 17-year-old youth in a town on the Alberta and Northwest Territories border after a three-day-long police operation.
-
Hundreds rally in downtown Vancouver in support of UkraineFor the third consecutive weekend, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Vancouver to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Test of new ferry could result in 'bonus' sailings on mid-Island routeTesting of a new BC Ferries vessel may result in "bonus" sailings between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, according to the island's ferry advisory committee.
-
Rural Education Task Force takes draft report public claiming TVDSB is trying to silence their findingsThe Thames Valley District School Board’s (TVDSB) Rural Education Task Force (RETF) is taking its findings to local municipal council agendas this week with hopes the public will get to see their two years' worth of work