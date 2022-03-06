Record high temperature recorded in Ottawa on Sunday

A heat record has been broken in Ottawa.

At 2 p.m., a temperature of 12.9 C was recorded at the Ottawa Airport, making it the warmest March 6 on record. The previous record high temperature at the airport was 9.4 C, set in 1974.

The typical high this time of year is closer to 0 C.

The warming temperature prompted the closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway for the season. Skaters took to the ice for the final day of skating on Saturday before the surface was closed.

A freezing rain warning that was in effect overnight ended Sunday morning. A special weather statement about strong wind gusts has also ended, though some gusts of up to 50 km/h were recorded Sunday afternoon.

The above-average high will not last very long. The temperature is expected to fall back to -1 C overnight.

Monday's forecast is cloudy with periods of snow mixed with ice pellets and a high of 0 C.

Sunshine is back in the forecast on Tuesday, with a high of 1 C.

Wednesday is looking sunny with a high of 4 C.