A record number of Nova Scotians got a COVID-19 test over the weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs processed 12,000 tests for COVID-19, with eight positive cases identified.

"It was amazing to see the number of people, some of them actually were quite anxious, quite worried, quite concerned hadn't gotten a test before and because they felt it was the right thing to do, to find out if there was virus in the community they came on out,” said Dr. Lisa Barrett, Infectious Disease Specialist.

On Sunday, public health officials processed 3,931 COVID tests.

Over 4,800 tests were completed Saturday, breaking the previous single day record of just over 4,100 tests set in November.

Public Health officials say more tests were done at the lab this weekend than the entire 2009 H1N1 pandemic. According to officials, more than 25,000 total tests were performed this weekend from all testing streams.

Stephanie Campbell got her very first COVID test this weekend in Sydney, N.S.

"I was thinking it might be time to do it and now I feel much better because I work in a school with 600 plus people every day so I wanted to make sure that everybody was safe,” said Campbell.

Some Nova Scotians didn’t just get a COVID test this weekend but spent time volunteering at testing sites across the province.

"I think this is such a privilege that we have the capacity to do this testing. I think it's really the secret to keeping our numbers low. And you know, to be honest, before I volunteered, I didn't understand that we really want people out there, we want people going to get tested,” said Lisa Lachance.

While many people got their test results quickly, that wasn’t the case for everyone.

After experiencing a fever last week, Cornelia Schneider took her son for a test Saturday. The family has been isolating at their home in Porters Lake, N.S. ever since. Nearly 48 hours after the test, they still didn’t have the test results.

"It's been a bit frustrating because I see a lot of people on social media that got asymptomatic testing, not the pop up fast testing but the regular test and they all got their results within less than 24 hours,” she said.

Schneider knows Public Health officials are busy but questions the delay.

"I just don't understand if there's a difference between asymptomatic and symptomatic testing. I would think, you would think, you know at least from my logic, that being someone who needs to be tested for symptoms should be kind of prioritized,” she said.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday. With 35 active cases, some Nova Scotians are making COVID testing a part of their lifestyle.

"If I am going out on the weekend to a friend's place or my parents’ house or a restaurant specifically a restaurant I make sure I stop in. The Convention Centre is super convenient too because it's right in the middle of downtown so I can stop in, get a test and normally before I'm even seated in a restaurant, I've got my results on my phone,” said Abigail Tucker.