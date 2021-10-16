Record rainfall in Ottawa

A major storm system that moved over Ottawa Saturday morning dumped a record amount of rain.

Environment Canada told CTV News Ottawa that 48.3 mm of rain fell on the city since midnight. More rain is expected through the rest of the day, but the overnight and early morning rainfall is believed to be the bulk of it.

The record rainfall for Oct. 16 at the Ottawa Airport was 26.0 mm, set in 2002.

A rainfall warning for Ottawa ended just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Environment Canada had called for up to 60 mm of rain to call in some parts of the region.

At 3:30 p.m., the rainfall warning continued for:

Cornwall-Lancaster

Prescott and Russell

Flooding was reported on streets across Ottawa. The City of Ottawa said Saturday morning that 311 lines were busy, reminding residents that they can also report flooding on their streets online. Ottawa police also warned of reports of flooding early Saturday morning.

In Kingston, Environment Canada reported 60 mm of rain, with about 50 mm of that falling within the space of an hour during an intense downpour. Meteorologists also reported 47 mm of rain in Carleton Place and between 40 and 45 mm in Kemptville.

Storm remnants of pacific hurricane

Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA on Friday that the system moving into the region is a remnant of Hurricane Pamela in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

"Pamela ... made landfall on the western side of Mexico Wednesday," he explained. "Gave a real wet day for Texas (Thursday), and (Friday) over the Midwestern part of the United States."

The forecast calls for a high of 18 C before falling to 14 C in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm during the rain showers.

Overnight, there is a lingering chance of a few more showers. The temperature should drop to a low of 6 C.

The average high for this time of the year is closer to 12 C and the average low is around 3 C.

Sunday is looking mainly cloudy, with a high of 13 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Monday's outlook includes a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C.

Tuesday is looking main;ly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C.