Record rainfall possible in Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
The first official day of fall came in with a rainfall warning for Simcoe County that will last 24 hours.
Environment Canada says the region is in for rain accumulation of 75 to 100 millimetres by Thursday afternoon.
CTV's weather specialist KC Colby says shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue throughout the day on Wednesday before moving out Thursday.
"It's going to be a wet one," Colby says. "It's grey, and it's cool as we embrace fall."
Environment Canada says the wet weather is due to a "moisture-laden low-pressure system" from the American midwest.
