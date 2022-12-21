Record-setting cold in Edmonton
On this shortest day of the year, Edmonton also had it's coldest day in a few years.
The city's high of -29.6 is the coldest daytime highs in Edmonton since Jan 14, 2020. It hit a high of -29.7 that day.
While the morning low of -34 did not set a record low for December 21 (the mark remains -39 from 1884).
HOWEVER, we DID set a record for the coldest daytime high ever recorded on December 21. The previous record of -28.9 was also set in 1884.
Edmonton also had it's first back-to-back days with highs of -28 or colder in almost two decades. Tuesday's high of -28 and today's high of -30 are the first time the city has had two straight days with highs that cold since January 26 and 27, 2004.
If Thursday's high is -28 or colder, it'll be the first 3-day stretch of highs that cold since January, 1972.
There were numerous record lows set elsewhere around the province, including at Hendrickson Creek (southeast of Grande Cache). They had back-to-back record lows of -48 Tuesday (Dec. 20) and -47 Wednesday (Dec. 21).
Jasper and Peace River also had two consecutive record-setting days Tue/Wed.
Thanks to @yegwxnerdery for some of the stats included in this story
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for ChristmasWhile most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
-
Three local emergency departments to close over holiday weekendCiting staffing issues, the emergency departments at three local hospitals will be closed temporarily over the holidays. The impacted hospitals are Walkerton Hospital, Chesley Hospital, and the Wingham and District Hospital.
-
24-year-old man charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Oshawa barDurham police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at an Oshawa bar earlier this month that left a woman dead.
-
Millennium Library to begin partial reopening after fatal stabbingNearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg will partially reopen to the public on a limited basis.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel roomThe Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
-
Man shot while driving in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional PoliceA man is in hospital after being shot while driving in Dartmouth N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police responseA 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysisLarge swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
'Heartbreaking': Secret Santa Foundation's warehouse broken into just days before ChristmasSecret Santa Foundation’s Saskatoon warehouse was broken into on Tuesday and approximately $4,000 worth of toys was stolen.