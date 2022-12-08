Record setting month for influenza in Huron-Perth

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) is highlighting a record-setting month for influenza.

According to the organization, November was a historic month with 31pateitns admitted across the network, 14 of which were six years old or younger.

In a typical year, HPHA said there are usually up to two patients admitted for influenza in November.

To help prevent the spread, HPHA recommends flu shots for those six months and older. Shots are available through your family doctor or at a pharmacy.

Wearing a mask while in indoor public spaces is also recommended, as well as staying home when sick and washing your hands.