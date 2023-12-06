Record-setting teddy bear toss night at Budweiser Gardens

Jared Woolley's first OHL goal had fans out of their seats at Budweiser Gardens to toss their teddy bears.

The annual toss was held at Budweiser Gardens Tuesday night as the Knights beat the Sting 4-1.

A new record was set with 11, 924 bears being collected.

Jacob Julien, Max McCue and Easton Cowan also scored for London who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.