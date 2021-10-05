Record turnout: More than 25,000 Calgarians cast ballots in first day of advance voting

The City of Calgary confirms more than 25,000 citizens participated in the first of seven days of advance voting for the 2021 general election.

According to city officials, 25,129 ballots were cast at community stations or city hall on Monday.

The total tally does not include numbers from voting stations at shelters, care facilities and post-secondary institutions.

On the first day of advance voting in the 2017 municipal election, 9,760 Calgarians voted — a number the city considered to be "the highest turnout on Day 1 of Advance Vote in the history of Calgary." The first day of the advance vote for the 2018 Olympic plebiscite garnered 21,000 votes.

Advance voting will be available each day through Sunday, Oct. 10.

The Calgary General Election will take place Monday, Oct. 18.

For details on when and where to vote, as well as a complete list of mayoral, councillor and school board trustee candidates, visit Elections Calgary.