Record warm temperatures in Ottawa on Thursday

Ottawa's spring heat wave continues, with a second straight day of record-breaking temperatures.

The temperature hit 29.7 C at 4 p.m. at the Ottawa Airport, making it the warmest May 12 in Ottawa in more than 100 years. The previous record for warmest May 12 in Ottawa was 27.6 C, set back in 1992.

Environment Canada says the temperature hit 30.5 C between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Environment Canada's David Phillips says the "absolutely gorgeous" weather will continue into the weekend.

"My gosh, we could have four days in a row with temperatures that are breaking the all-time record for these particular days," Phillips told CTV Morning Live.

"It is very difficult to get a 30-degree temperature in early to mid-May in Ottawa. Typically, winter has just kind of left a week or so ago, and it's so hard to get those scorching types of temperatures."

Phillips says a "big high-pressure area" is dominating the weather over a good part of eastern North America.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 31 C on Thursday.

Toay is the second straight day with record-breaking warm temperatures, following the warmest May 11 in Ottawa in more than 100 years. The temperature hit 28.4 C on Wednesday.

Phillips says while it will be hot in Ottawa, you will not feel the humidity.

"These days in the middle in the July would be sultry and oppressive, we'd be saying, 'Oh my gosh, it's the humidity,'" Phillips said.

"The trees are not growing as much, plants and crops are not so all that kind of local moisture is not getting into the air; it is just in the atmosphere coming from the south."

The record-breaking temperatures are expected to continue – Friday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 31 C.

Skies will stay clear Friday evening and temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.

On Saturday – plenty of sunshine and a high of 31 C.

Phillips says if you don't like the humidity, this may be the best part of the spring and summer.

"I think this is probably the most comfortable kind of days that we probably will have the whole year. It's free energy time; you're not spending money on your air conditioning or your heat."

Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures to fall to 22 C on Monday and 19 C on Tuesday, which will still be warmer than normal for mid-May.

"When the cool off comes, we see more Canadian air and American air, it's still going to be above seasonal values."