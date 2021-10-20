Recount request denied in Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, Rice confirmed the winner

A request to recount the votes in the south Edmonton ward of Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi was denied by election officials Wednesday.

Jennifer Rice was declared the winner, beating Rhiannon Hoyle by just 33 votes, an Edmonton Elections spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

“Officials determined the election results are correct based on our voting processes and therefore a recount will not be completed,” Suzzette Mellado said in an email Wednesday night.

Hoyle posted a statement on Twitter saying in part, "We accept the decision of Edmonton Elections. And I'm extremely proud and humbled by this talented and passionate team who dedicated their valuable time to this campaign. My heart is full."

.@EdmElections has rejected our request for a recount in #Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi. Thank you to our incredible team for a well-run campaign. To all of you who reached out asking for the recount, we share your disappointment. Congratulations to Jennifer Rice #yegcc



Full Statement: pic.twitter.com/ziTEVZzcxD

Rice received 5,833 votes, Hoyle received 5,800, according to the city’s results page.

A spokesperson for Hoyle confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that she wanted a recount.