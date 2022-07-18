Recovered DNA leads to stolen vehicle charges in Guelph

A man was charged Friday after investigators discovered DNA inside a stolen vehicle, according to Guelph police.

In a news release, police said patrolling officers recovered a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which had been reported stolen several days earlier.

Investigators determined evidence found inside the pickup contained DNA from a person listed on the national DNA data bank.

Police arrested and charged a 36-year-old Guelph man with being an occupant in a stolen motor vehicle.

The man will appear in Guelph court on July 26.

