Recovered kayak prompts search for possible missing person in Nanaimo
After the discovery of an overturned kayak in the Nanaimo River on Tuesday, local Mounties are asking the public for help as they work to make sure no one is missing.
Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that they were called to an area near Nanaimo River Park around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, along with crews from the Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, B.C. Emergency Health Services and a medical helicopter.
The kayak had been discovered among some logs in the river near Thatcher Road, police said.
Crews searched the shoreline and the water, but found no sign of a missing kayaker, Mounties said, adding that they have not received any recent reports of overdue or missing kayakers.
"Investigators have also checked in with nearby police jurisdictions with similar results,” said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien, in the release.
The kayak is a one-person, bright green, plastic Pelican, police said.
RCMP ask anyone who recognizes the vessel or has information regarding the search to call the Nanaimo detachment at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2022-17416.
-
Addiction treatment program doubles in size, new locationMission Services of London has unveiled the expanded Quintin Warner House addiction treatment program.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.
-
Heart attack survivors meet with first responders who saved their livesThe Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) will host its 8th Annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Day celebration on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta to announce new steps to ease pressure on ambulance servicesThe Alberta government will reveal how it plans to ease pressure on emergency medical services in the province.
-
NDP signs defaced in London North CentreSome NDP campaign signs in London North Centre have been defaced.
-
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,005, ICU admissions at 154Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19.