Recovered stolen motorcycle leads to drug and weapons charges
A 43-year-old Windsor man is facing several charges after a police recovered a stolen motorcycle.
Officers were in the 1000 block of Church Street on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., when they noticed a rare black and red motorcycle.
Further investigation revealed that the motorcycle was previously reported stolen.
Officers say they saw the driver of the stolen motorcycle pull into a house in the 1100 block of Church. Police say when they attempted to make an arrest, the suspect fled on foot.
A short time later, he was arrested without incident. As a result of the arrest, officers located and seized a number of illicit drugs, a knife, and brass knuckles.
Jason Sulatycki a 43-year-old male from Windsor is charged with:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x3
- Possess a Prohibited Weapon x2
- Breach of Release Order x3
- Breach of Firearms Prohibition Order x4
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
