Recovery coach gives tips on how celebrate the holidays without alcohol

With holiday parties in full swing, being surrounded by alcohol can be difficult for those in recovery who still want to socialize with family and friends.

Evan van Roon, a professional recovery coach, is sharing his journey to sobriety and giving tips on how to enjoy the holidays while sober.

"When I came out of my treatment centre, what I really realized was that I was fighting a battle on a few different fronts," he told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

"There is a gap right now in the medical system to supply ongoing support to people who are in recovery – it’s a really hard thing to do and it requires a lot of ongoing support."

Here are some tips he gave on how to navigate sobriety during the holidays:

Prepare your answer to the question: "You're not drinking?"

Having to answer questions about your drinking habits can be stressful and uncomfortable, so being prepared to answer them is important.

Before a party or social gathering, come prepared with follow-up answers.

"It can be as long or as short as you feel comfortable with," van Roon said.

You can also rehearse your answers with people you feel safe with.

Plan ahead – take a safe person with you to parties and have an exit strategy

"If you haven’t shared it with everybody, take somebody you feel safe with who knows what you're going through," van Roon said.

Having someone you trust can make it easier to plan an 'exit strategy' and set boundaries with.

Make or bring you own non-alcoholic drinks

Mocktails have become a trend as more people are looking for healthier, non-alcoholic options. If you feel more comfortable having a drink in hand, there are more beverage options than ever that accommodate to sober drinkers.

Having a non-alcoholic drink can provide a security blanket for social anxiety at parties and make the experience more fun.

"For me, it was spicy ginger beer," van Roon said.

Create new traditions with people who support your sobriety.

Those who don't feel safe going to parties with alcohol can create new traditions that promote a sober environment.

Finding a space that promotes your sobriety is important, especially for those who are early in their recovery.

Continue your healthy routines – exercise, meditation, mindfulness and meetings

Exercise, meditation and counselling are healthy options during the holidays to ease the stress that can come with this time of year.

"This isn’t a time to back off because the holidays can be a very emotionally heavy time for people," van Roon said.

He added that if you think anything is going to risk your sobriety, it's important to say no.

"The most important thing is your sobriety," he said.

If you or someone you know needs help with substance use, including overdose prevention, these services are available to anyone, anywhere at any time.

With files from CTV Morning Live Ottawa