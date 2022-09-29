Recovery efforts continue in Cape Breton, frustration growing amongst residents
Nearly every street corner in Sydney still has scenes of the significant destruction caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, six days after it blew through the region.
Houses and vehicles still have fallen trees on top, and many residents continue to be without power.
"It's getting frustrating now. We don't know why it's taking so long, our grid area here is not very big with just a couple trees on the lines. They assessed the area and then left. We have power all around us," said resident Gary Gracie.
Gracie has been looking for answers, but says he's received very little about when the lights will come back on.
His restoration time keeps getting pushed back, leaving him to lose hundreds of dollars' worth of groceries.
"They said by Tuesday night, and then it went to Wednesday and now it's October 5th," he said.
As for hotels in the Sydney area, the majority are fully booked.
"We are full with people from Nova Scotia Power and lines people to be here to help clean up," said Michelle Bianchini, a hotel manager.
Nova Scotia Power says there are more than 500 personnel on the ground in Cape Breton. As of Thursday morning, 62,000 customers have been restored.
