'Recovery is happening': Tourism Lethbridge pleased with federal funding announcement

Tourism Lethbridge says a funding announcement from the federal government on Monday is great news for the southern Alberta city.

Ottawa announced it will be spending $17.8 million on tourism initiatives in Alberta, supporting 2,800 jobs.

Tourism Lethbridge CEO Erin Crane says the city's tourism industry is beginning to turn around after struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the funding will help keep that momentum going.

"We know that we have a long way to go, but our operators are reporting that 2022 was a good year, we know that that recovery is happening," said Crane.

FUNDING FOR PINCHER CREEK

Monday's announcement included money for two projects in the Pincher Creek area, including $99,999 to establish new glamping dome accommodations in Castle Provincial Park and $99,670 to upgrade the kitchen, pool and barn areas and add outdoor entertainment at Thanksgiving Ranch.

"Anything that comes our way in the form of finances is always welcome," said Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg.

"it's helping to support businesses and organizations, so it's great,"

No money was given to any destinations in Lethbridge this time around.

Though Lethbridge didn't see any funding earmarked for the city specifically, Crane says investment in Alberta's tourism industry still benefits the city overall.

"All investment into our province is great for us," said Crane. "(It) means we can go out and attract not only visitors from other parts of Canada, but also that US market that is really important to us in southern Alberta."

Last summer, 18 per cent of visitors to Lethbridge were from the United States.

- With files from Diego Romero