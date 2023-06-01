Recovery society denies previous knowledge of sexual allegations against contractor

50-year-old Adam Haber worked with people recovering from addiction, and New Westminster police say he exploited that position to sexually assault vulnerable victims.

Some of those alleged victims connected with each other through a Facebook group called 'Stop Adam H'.

"A number of victims and survivors got together and shared their stories with each other, gathered their strength and then made their reports to police," said NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver.

Haber faces three sex assault charges and made his first court appearance on Wednesday, where a provincial court judge agreed to his release with conditions.

According to police, 11 potential victims have come forward so far and more charges could be added.

Until recently, Haber worked at the Last Door Recovery Society.

The society declined to make anyone available for an interview but did provide CTV News with a statement.

"Earlier this year, the Last Door Recovery Society terminated the services -- without notice and without proven cause -- within 24 hours of being made aware through social media of the serious allegations against an independent registered fitness contractor," the statement said.

Multiple people within the addiction recovery community have told CTV News staff at the Last Door Society were made aware of the serious allegations against Haber on numerous occasions prior to this year but the society continued to employ him.

"From supporting survivors, we know the trauma of a sexual assault can throw someone back into their addiction," said Samantha Grey of the Surrey Women's Centre.

Some accusers in the Facebook group say they first met Haber through Westminster House, an addiction recovery centre for women and girls.

Reached by telephone Thursday, staff at the centre said Haber has never worked there.

CTV News has seen screenshots of Facebook posts from a private group that show Westminster House staff frequently referred people in recovery looking for housing to Haber because of his other job as a property manager.

"I think what this case highlights is not only the way that men use their positions in society to exploit women -- but it also speaks to the resiliency of survivors," said Grey.

New Westminster police believe there may be more victims and are urging them to contact investigators.