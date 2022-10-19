iHeartRadio

'Recruiting ground' and 'martyrdom' concerns: Insights from documents provided to convoy commission so far


Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
