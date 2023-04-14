Recruitment efforts look to erase lifeguard shortage in Halifax area

We're still months from summer and the outdoor swimming season but there's already a push to avoid previous shortfalls, and ensure there will be enough lifeguards to patrol and supervise beaches and outdoor pools in and around Halifax.

“We were right bare to the bone with our lifeguards, we got by the summer but there was a lot of overtime, sharing of shifts, and calling people in and supervisors working," said Paul D'eon, with the Lifesaving Society of Nova Scotia.

"We’re not quite as bad as last year but we’re certainly not as healthy as we’d like to be.”

But even swimming programs are short-staffed and it's impacting lessons said Todd Reichert, who was out on Chocolate Lake in Halifax Thursday.

“My son just started school and we were really excited because every year they do swimming lessons as part of their curriculum," said Reichert.

"But it was cancelled because there were not enough lifeguards."

The Lifesaving Society of Nova Scotia provides lifeguard services to more than 25 beaches across the province and is looking for at least a dozen more staff to bolster its ranks.

D'Eon believes the pandemic made the staffing issues even worse but says slowly the numbers are rebounding and more people, including youth, are seeing the opportunities for summer employment.

“During the pandemic when the pools were all closed, we had experienced people leaving to find other work," said D'Eon. "And then no new people coming forward but we caught up some last year and we’ll catch up some more this year and we hope that the pandemic shortage will kind of disappear."

Construction work on the $18 million outdoor aquatics facility on the Halifax Commons is on track to open in July says HRM spokesperson Ryan Nearing.

It will include an Olympic size swimming pool with space for 450 swimmers and a splash pad.

"This will be a world-class facility," said Nearing. "The entire facility will be net-zero with all the energy used generated on site."

The pool will be the main focal point but there’s concern that staffing the new pool could lead to an even greater shortage of lifeguards around the area.

“It's no secret that last year we definitely struggled when it came to lifeguard recruitment," said Nearing. "But this year we are in a much stronger position.”

Nearing says HRM began summer recruitment for lifeguards in January and increased pay for causal summer staff.

Applications for summer lifeguard positions with the municipality and the Lifesaving Society are open and will remain open until June or as soon as the positions fill.