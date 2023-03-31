Recruitment process starts for Windsor police deputy chief positions
The Windsor Police Serviced Board has launched the recruitment process for two deputy chief positions.
On Friday, the board posted the positions of deputy chief, operations and deputy chief, operational support of the Windsor police.
We have launched the recruitment process for the positions of Deputy Chief, Operations and Deputy Chief, Operational Support of the @WindsorPolice. For details please visit: https://t.co/58qIJTUeEA pic.twitter.com/fGBKLseIn0— Windsor Police Services Board (@WPSBoard) March 31, 2023
The job posting says the deputy chiefs will share a number of service-wide responsibilities, supporting the chief of police in providing overall leadership.
The positions are currently held by Deputy Chief of Operational Support Frank Providenti and Acting Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Crowley.
The deadline for applications is Friday April 21 at 5 p.m.
