Recycled Windsor-Essex election signs gifted to The Gift in Chatham-Kent

The Gift CK is back for a third year across Chatham-Kent as volunteers prepare for the annual holiday toy drive.

Residents are asked to leave toys outside their homes on Saturday, Nov. 19 by noon to then be collected and distributed to those in need during the holiday season.

“I‘m continually humbled to be part of Chatham-Kent finding so many more people in The Gift,” said Come Together CK executive director Brent Wilken. “Thousands of volunteers will scatter around. We'll all be doing something at the same time for the same reason, all together on November 19 at noon.”

Wilken said volunteers had already painted more than 1,000 signs to spread the word across the municipality to ensure no child goes with a toy this Christmas.

“The more signs that get painted here, the more joy that gets spread this holiday season,” Wilken explained. “Old election signs are all going to the dump, are being stored in people's basements for 20 years. Let's give them a new life.”

Wilken told CTV News since October’s municipal election, several thousands of campaign signs from Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex have been donated to be repurposed for the event.

“Seeing them go to a good home is so much more fulfilling than having them sit there,” he said.

“There's something very pure about it and cathartic about the circle of life. It wasn't needed for that anymore. Now it's a completely different, you don't know what it's going to be, but something is going to be.”

Windsor Ward 7 candidate Greg Lemay donated his campaign signs along with several other Windsor-Essex candidates, including former mayoral hopeful Chris Holt after putting future political intentions on hold.

“I’ve probably still got another 800 to 1,200 to bring to Chatham now,” Lemay said Thursday. “It was just a way to keep them out of the dump, kind of repurpose them. And like I said that you know, these things, they create volunteer opportunities for folks that like to do things within the community.”

“Somebody else had commented on my on my social media saying that beekeepers I guess use the Coroplast and the signs at the bottom as well. I haven't been able to connect with anybody on that end as I don't really know any beekeepers. But like I said in the meantime, we'll just keep collecting and then pumping them back to Chatham-Kent.”

The Gift CK is an event that grew from the May 16 Miracle food drive in 2020, when Chatham-Kent residents left record breaking amounts of non-perishable food items outside their homes to support local food banks.

Organizers held the inaugural “The Gift” campaign later that year, after Windsor-Essex hosted its own Miracle Food Drive.

Anyone wanting to take part between now and November 19 can register at thegiftck.ca or show up at “The Gift Central” inside the former Sears store in the Downtown Chatham Centre Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.