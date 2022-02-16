Recycling delays continue in Greater Victoria, but labour dispute resolved
The Capital Regional District is warning residents that curbside recycling pickup is delayed again on Wednesday, despite the resolution of a labour dispute.
Pickup has been delayed by several hours, according to the CRD, and no extra recycling days will be scheduled this week.
If your recycling is not picked up by 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the CRD asks that you hold on to your recycling until the next scheduled pick up date on March 2.
On Tuesday, recycling pick up was cancelled entirely in Greater Victoria due to an internal labour dispute at Emterra Environmental, the contractor responsible for recycling collection in the CRD.
On Wednesday, the CRD said the labour dispute had been resolved, though delays were still expected for the remainder of the day.
The Capital Regional District adds that recycling can be dropped off at several depots for free, if residents do not want to hold onto their recycling. A list of participating depots can be found on the CRD website.
This week's cancellation and delays follows a winter of rocky service due to extreme weather and equipment issues at an island recycling facility.
