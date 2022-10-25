Recycling delays expected for another week in Greater Victoria

The Capital Regional District is warning of potential recycling pickup delays this week.

Throughout the week, residents may not have their recycling collected on time. The CRD asks that residents keep their recycling at the curb until 48 hours after their usual collection day.

If your recycling is not picked up by then, email the CRD with your address at crdbluebox@emterra.ca.

The CRD says the delays are due to staffing shortages with Emterra Environmental, the company that is contracted to collect recycling in the region.

Earlier this month, the CRD voted to switch contractors in 2024, when the current contract expires.

Starting in January 2024, the CRD will start a new six-year contract with recycling company GFL, which offered to use 25 collection trucks in the region, up from the current 18 that Emterra uses.

Twenty-three of GFL's recycling collection trucks will also run on compressed natural gas, while two others will be fully electric.

Over the summer, the CRD warned of recycling pickup delays for a period of about six weeks, as well as at the start of the year.