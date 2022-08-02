Recycling pickup delays continue in Greater Victoria
The Capital Regional District (CRD) is warning of another round of recycling collection delays, this time due to a staffing shortage.
The curbside recycling pickup delays could occur for some residents until Friday, Aug. 5, marking the third consecutive week of service disruptions in Greater Victoria.
The CRD says a staffing shortage with Emterra, the contractor responsible for collecting recycling, is the reason for the potential pickup delays.
"Emterra will attempt to recover materials this week where possible," said the regional district in an update Tuesday.
"If your recycling is not collected by 9 p.m., please leave your materials at the curb."
The CRD says that if your recycling is not collected within 48 hours of its scheduled pickup date, contact the CRD at crdbluebox@emterra.ca and include your address in your message.
Last week, the CRD said high temperatures were to blame for service disruptions. The week before that, no reason was given as to why residents should expect recycling pickup delays.
