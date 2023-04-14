Recycling yard fire in Brantford under investigation

A fire at a recycling yard in Brantford is under investigation.

Brantford Fire Services said the call came in around 4:10 a.m. on Friday for a fire at a facility on Alice Street.

Fire officials said flames could be seen shooting 20 feet in the air but no one was hurt.

Officials added that the flames and damage were limited to some scrap material outside of the building.

A damage estimate has not been released, and fire officials said the cause is still under investigation.

This is at least the fourth recent fire at a scrap or recycling business in Brantford within the last six months.

In October of last year, there was a fire at rubber plant on Henry Street that lingered for several days, prompting a notice for residents to keep all windows and doors shut.

According to Brantford fire, there are safety precautions that could be done to help prevent these types of fires.

“There are things you can do in any industry in your single family homes, there are things you can do to prevent fire and steps you can take to prevent fires. Sometimes, when the steps are not taken in ay situation a fire can occur,” said Brantford fire deputy chief Scott Pipe.