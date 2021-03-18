The city of Ottawa's indoor recreational services will be impacted when Ottawa moves into the "Red-Control" zone on Friday.

The change under Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework imposes new capacity limits on fitness facilities and gyms. Sports and recreational facilities are limited to 10 people in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines, 10 people in all indoor classes and 25 people in outdoor classes.

There will be no team sports except for training – no games or scrimmages.

Here is a look at the changes to Ottawa's recreational services under the "Red-Control" zone on Friday.

City recreational activities

Three metres of physical distancing will be required in weight and cardio rooms.

Public skating, fitness and sport activities by reservation will continue with the reduced 10-person capacity.

Swimming pool capacities continue to be significantly reduced to support physical distancing between swimmers.

Team sports activities, like volleyball, hockey, and basketball, will be limited to training and drills, while respecting physical distancing.

Sports that allow for physical distancing and involve doubles play only, like pickleball and badminton, will be permitted.

Public swimming, lane swims and select fitness activities continue

The city says you can make a reservation up to two days in advance for swimming, weight and cardio rooms and select sport activities. Visit ottawa.ca/recreation to view schedules and activity offerings at facilities.

Outdoor refrigerated rinks – weather permitting

Skating on the outdoor refrigerated rinks will continue by reservation only, with a maximum capacity of 25 skaters per session.

City of Ottawa cultural programs continue

Select cultural programs continue to run by reservation only at Nepean Visual Arts Centre and Shenkman Arts Centre with the reduced 10-person capacity.

Karsh-Masson Gallery and City Hall Art Gallery continue to operate with reduced hours and physical distancing measures in place. Corridor 45|75 at Rideau Station is open daily.

Facility rentals – new capacity restrictions

Select City of Ottawa rental spaces will be available to accommodate up to a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, provided the space allows for adequate physical distancing of at least two metres.

In-person counter services continue

The City’s by-appointment counter services will remain unchanged from the previous provincial framework status. These services include:

Service Ottawa Client Service Centres and Building Code Service counters at City Hall and Ben Franklin Place

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue

The City’s Central Archives’ Reference Room at the James K. Bartleman Centre, located at 100 Tallwood Drive

Employment and Social Services and Rent Supplement Program offices provide in-person service by appointment only and counter services are available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.