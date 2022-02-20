Red Cross assisting 10 people after house fires in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
The Canadian Red Cross says house fires in two Maritime provinces have displaced a total of 10 people.
The organization says a fire early Sunday destroyed a home in Cocagne, N.B.
There were no injuries and the Red Cross says it is assisting two adults and two children with emergency lodging and meals.
Meanwhile, six people were displaced, including one who remains in hospital, after a fire heavily damaged an older two-storey house containing six apartments in downtown Sydney, N.S.
The fire on Bentick Street was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Red Cross says it is helping five adults with emergency lodging and meals along with financial support to buy winter clothing and says similar help will be offered to the sixth tenant after they are released from hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.
-
'Space centre' coming to the north to train astronauts, inspire youth in STEMCochrane-based Stardust Technologies is developing what they hope will be a world-renowned space centre in northern Ontario, dedicated to training astronauts for space travel.
-
Betty Nippi-Albright considers leadership bid for Sask. NDPThe only Indigenous woman in the Saskatchewan legislature is the first NDP MLA to say she may consider running for party leader.
-
-
Greenfield Avenue reopened after emergency crews respond to Kitchener apartmentFew details have been released after emergency crews responded to an apartment building in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
New details on B.C.'s rapid test distribution plan for K-12 students and seniorsStarting this week, all kindergarten to Grade 12 students in B.C. will be offered a box of free rapid antigen tests to take home if they or their family members get symptoms of COVID-19.
-
Snow event extended for the City of KitchenerThe City of Kitchener has extended its snow event until 9 p.m. Sunday.
-
Northern Ontario Autism Alliance in Sudbury hosts family fun dayOn Sunday, Northern Ontario Autism Alliance hosted a sensory fun day for families of children with autism.
-
Wedding and event bookings surge as pandemic restrictions easePeople who work in the wedding and events industry are seeing a surge in bookings thanks to upcoming changes to pandemic restrictions.
-
O-Train service resumes in downtown Ottawa on MondayO-Train service will resume in downtown Ottawa on Monday for the first time in three days as police continue the operation to remove the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.