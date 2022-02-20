Red Cross assisting 10 people after house fires in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia

The Canadian Red Cross says house fires in two Maritime provinces have displaced a total of 10 people.

The organization says a fire early Sunday destroyed a home in Cocagne, N.B.

There were no injuries and the Red Cross says it is assisting two adults and two children with emergency lodging and meals.

Meanwhile, six people were displaced, including one who remains in hospital, after a fire heavily damaged an older two-storey house containing six apartments in downtown Sydney, N.S.

The fire on Bentick Street was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Red Cross says it is helping five adults with emergency lodging and meals along with financial support to buy winter clothing and says similar help will be offered to the sixth tenant after they are released from hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.