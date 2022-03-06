Red Cross assists New Waterford tenants abruptly evicted by landlord

About 20 people in New Waterford, Nova Scotia have been displaced following an unexpected order by their landlord to immediately vacate a 12-unit apartment.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, on Friday, tenants of the apartment building on King Street were told they had to leave the premises and doors would be locked by 4:30 p.m.

Officials say nearly half of the tenants made arrangements to temporarily stay with relatives or friends. The Canadian Red Cross has made arrangements emergency lodging and meal arrangements for 11 tenants from Friday night through Monday.

It is expected the tenants will receive additional support through the Provincial Department of Community Services or other agencies.

Officials say they have no information as to why the tenants were asked to leave on short notice.