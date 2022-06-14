Red Deer activates Emergency Operation Centre, evacuates campground

Red Deer is getting ready for a flood - just in case.

The city activated its Emergency Operation Centre Monday night as heavy rains rolled up from southern Alberta.

Ken McMullen is the director of emergency management for the City of Red Deer. He said the city is not currently under a flood warning, but they wanted to be prepared for the worst. Crews were at work Tuesday filling up sandbags and moving soggy campers.

A high stream advisory for the Red Deer River means the water is expected to rise quickly and behave unpredictably, and the river-side Lions Campground evacuated as a precaution.

Anyone who would brave the rain to hit the waves should not, said McMullen.

“I can’t overemphasize how dangerous that would be,” said McMullen. “Not only is it a risk to our community and those individuals that are in the community – it puts a substantial risk to the first responders that have to partake in that rescue.”

The city expects the rain to mainly impact parks and trails, which have already been closed in anticipation of minor flooding from local creeks. McMullen said residents can also take steps to protect themselves and their homes. He advised people to move important documents out of the basement, check their sump pumps, drive to the conditions and avoid pooled water on the roads.

The heavy rain is expected to end Wednesday, but with more rain in the forecast for next week, McMullen said residents need to stay away from the water until officials have announced it’s safe again.

“Until you hear from an official, please stay away from the banks and stay away from the rivers.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha.