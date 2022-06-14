Red Deer ALERT seize firearms and fentanyl
Two Alberta men have been charged after a pair of search warrants in the Red Deer area uncovered cash, drugs and illegal guns.
Jay Dee Coffman, 38, and Kyle McGray, 33, are facing 17 drug and weapon charges.
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) organized crime and gang team made the arrests and seizures June 3 with the help of local RCMP.
In total, ALERT seized:
- Nine firearms;
- 2,170 grams of suspected fentanyl;
- 104 grams of methamphetamine; and
- $5,725 cash.
Seven of the guns were prohibited, five were loaded, and one had the serial number defaced. The guns are undergoing forensic analysis and ballistics testing.
Additional charges are pending.
“The combination of fentanyl and firearms is an equation for all sorts of community harms. ALERT is working diligently to take these harmful substances off the streets and take guns out of the hands of drug dealers,” ALERT Staff Sgt. Jason Gibson said in a written release.
The pair had been arrested together in 2020 at a Red Deer traffic stop, which led to similar weapons and drug charges. Both men were known to police, and have been under investigation since May 2022.
-
-
Popular fashion retailer Simons officially announces Halifax storeSimons, a popular Quebec-based retailer, is officially coming to Atlantic Canada.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region ThursdayThe skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
-
Freeland to deliver significant speech on inflation and the Canadian economyDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.