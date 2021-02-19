Red Deer College and the University of Alberta’s Campus Saint-Jean are collaborating to offer two programs for students to complete a Bachelor of Education degree in French.

The two programs being offered are the Bachelor of Education Elementary program and the Bachelor of Education Secondary program.

Students will take the first two years of courses at Red Deer College and finish the remaining two years at Campus Saint-Jean in Edmonton. The partnership is anticipated to increase the numbers of teachers in French immersion programs and in Francophone schools in the province.

“This unique program will provide more students in central Alberta with diverse, second language learning opportunities much closer to their home communities. Through this partnership, our students will grow their French language skills and build successful careers teaching our youth, while also meeting the ever-growing demand for French immersion education and enhancing the cultural and economic vibrancy of our region,” said Guy Pelletier, Chair of Red Deer College’s Board of Governors.

Dr. Julia Rheaume, associate dean in the School of Education at Red Deer College, has been a strong advocate for offering this pathway to learners in the central Alberta region.

“As a Campus Saint-Jean alumnus and former French Immersion teacher, I am keen to provide an opportunity for local students to pursue their post-secondary education studies en Français, and at the same time help meet local school division demand for French-speaking teachers,” says Dr. Rheaume.

Professor Pierre-Yves Mocquais, dean of Campus Saint-Jean, said he is excited about the collaboration between the two institutions.

“Campus Saint-Jean is counting on the support of the various Francophone and Francophile community actors to ensure the sustainability of this ambitious project.”

You can learn more about the program online. Enrollment is open and courses will begin in the fall.