Red Deer couple's deaths in Crowsnest Pass still under investigation: RCMP

Foul play is not suspected in the deaths of a Red Deer couple but the case remains under investigation, RCMP said on Tuesday.

Beverly Lampert, 63, and Richard Vanderbroek, 82, were found dead on Sunday.

"Foul play is not suspected, however, their deaths are still under investigation," police said after their autopsy.

Police asked for the public's help finding the couple on Friday. They left for Cranbrook on June 22 but were not back on June 25, the day they were scheduled to return.