Red Deer home associated with drug activity sealed off by Alberta Sheriffs
A court order has closed a home in Red Deer that Alberta Sheriffs say was involved with drug activity.
Police say officers boarded up windows, changed the locks, and placed fences around a property at 5110 44 Avenue on Friday.
The community safety order, granted by the Court of Queen's Bench, bars people from entering the home until June 16.
Under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act, sheriffs have the authority to take enforcement actions against properties being used for illegal activity.
"Law-abiding Albertans shouldn't have to fear for their safety in their homes and in their neighbourhoods," said Tyler Shandro, justice minister.
"SCAN investigations give law enforcement another tool to combat crime by taking legal action that targets properties used for illegal activities and holds owners responsible for what happens there," Shandro added in a statement.
Since 2008, SCAN investigations have probed nearly 7,000 "problem properties," the province says.
