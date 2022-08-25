Red Deer man arrested, charged in possession of stolen truck and travel trailer

A travel trailer and truck, worth approximately $64,000, were recovered by RCMP following the arrest of a suspect who attempted to evade police near the community of Strathmore.

Officials say on Aug. 14, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a Strathmore RCMP member found a U-Haul truck and a pickup truck hauling a travel trailer parked on the ramp to Highway 1 from Highway 797.

When the officer offered to help the driver, they drove away from the scene.

"The Strathmore member followed and tried to initiate a traffic stop on both vehicles but discontinued efforts when both refused to stop and engaged in an erratic driving pattern," RCMP said in a release.

Given the situation, RCMP contacted HAWCS to assist in the surveillance of the suspect vehicles.

Later, another Strathmore RCMP member located the truck and travel trailer east of the town, in the westbound lanes of Highway 1.

"Another traffic stop was attempted but the driver began swaying across both lanes of travel. The Strathmore member discontinued attempts to stop with HAWCS in a position to monitor the vehicle," RCMP said.

Officials say the driver soon abandoned the truck and trailer in Strathmore and got into the U-Haul truck.

HAWCS continued to assist RCMP ground units, directing them to a location where the truck had stopped and the occupants had fled on foot.

A K9 unit with the Calgary Police Service attended the scene and helped located and arrest one the suspects.

Further investigation determined that the travel trailer, worth approximately $40,000, was reported stolen from an RV dealership in Calgary. The truck, with an approximate value of $24,000, was reported stolen from Olds, Alta.

Meanwhile, the U-Haul truck, which was overdue to be returned, was filled with stolen property, RCMP said.

Devon Tanner, 36, of Red Deer, is charged with:

Two counts of flight from a peace officer;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Nine counts of failure to comply with a release condition;

Three counts of failure to comply with a probation order;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle on the highway;

Driving while unauthorized;

Possession of break-in instruments; and

Pulling a trailer with no signal lamps.

Officials say this incident illustrates the work Strathmore RCMP are conducting to preserve the peace in the community.

"Strathmore members are active in their patrols throughout our area to keep our residents safe, to detect, and to deter crime. In this case, being observant resulted in the recovery of a significant value of items which were returned to their owners, and one of the offenders involved at this time will face charges," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander for the Strathmore RCMP, in a release.

Wielgosz also thanked the Calgary Police Service for its assistance in the matter.

Tanner remains in police custody and police are continuing to search for the other suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

The items found in the U-Haul truck are in the process of being returned to their rightful owners.