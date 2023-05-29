Red Deer man charged with luring, making child pornography in Illinois FBI case

A 20-year-old man in Red Deer, Alta., is facing several charges related to the "sextortion" of a girl in Illinois, Mounties revealed Monday morning.

Police allege Mark Andrada "engaged in sexually explicit online chats" with the girl and tried to sell photos and videos of her.

He was arrested on May 11 and now faces charges of:

possession of child pornography;

exporting child pornography;

accessing child pornography;

print/publish/make child pornography;

luring a child.

Investigators with the FBI, RCMP and Alberta's ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit are all involved in the case.

Andrada has been released from custody. He is scheduled to appear June 9 in a Red Deer court.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).