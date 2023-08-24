Red Deer man charged with sexual offences involving three teenage girls

A Red Deer man has been arrested and charged following a string of sexual offences this month in the central Alberta city.

Red Deer RCMP say the charges stem from offences on three different nights involving three teenage girls.

According to the Mounties, there is also evidence of additional offences.

On Aug. 2, RCMP say they received a report that a man followed a teenage girl off a Red Deer city bus, then grabbed and assaulted her. She was able to fight the man off and get to safety, Mounties say.

RCMP say that on the evening of Aug. 10, a man followed another teenage girl off the bus to her residence and was seen on video surveillance looking into the window of the home later that evening.

The next day, a third teenage girl reported being sexually assaulted, touched unwillingly by a man on a city bus.

Video surveillance from the same day shows a fourth teenage girl being unwillingly touched by a man on the bus. This girl has not been identified and charges have not been laid in relation to this incident.

RCMP say all of the incidents took place in the northwest Red Deer neighbourhoods of Johnstone, Kentwood and Highland Green.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of harassment, one count of assault, an indecent act and failing to comply with an undertaking. He is currently in remand.

RCMP are investigating further incidents dating back to April. The incidents are believed to have taken place both on and off city buses in different parts of Red Deer.

Mounties are asking anyone with more information about the man — described as white, unshaven with brown hair either shaggy or in a grown-out buzz cut, and with a bigger build — to contact them at 403-406-2200. Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at P3Tips.com.