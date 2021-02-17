A Red Deer man was found in possession of a large amount of drugs late last month, according to RCMP.

Police were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle when they found 38-year-old Timothy Knowles.

During the investigation, RCMP say they seized:

273 grams of methamphetamine

20 grams of fentanyl

29 grams of psilocybin

103 grams of cannabis solid concentrate

47 grams of cocaine

14 capsules of hydromorphone

20 capsules of oxycodone

131 capsules of fentanyl pills

Knowles remains in custody facing a total of nine charges: possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with a resource order, proceeds of crime and unlawfully distributing cannabis.

Knowles is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court Thursday.