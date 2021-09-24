Red Deer man hospitalized after robbery, assault near City Hall

Red Deer RCMP are investigating after an early morning robbery and aggravated assault.

Just after 6 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the steps of the Red Deer City Hall Building. A 32-year-old man was found injured, and was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

Before the robbery, police believe the victim was in possession of a tan, camouflage BMX bike with no brakes, and a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Red Deer RCMP, local police, or Crimestoppers.