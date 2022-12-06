iHeartRadio

Red Deer mother and 4 children located: police


In this undated photograph provided by police, Susan French, in pink, stands with her children Deckard, left, Ryker, middle-right, and Emma, right, on a beach. (Source: RCMP)

Police say a mother and her four children missing from the Red Deer area have been found safe.

A school representative first contacted police on Dec. 5. The children – ranging in age from 12 years to 11 months old – had been seen in school that day, but their whereabouts later became unknown "under concerning circumstances," police were told.

Police were not able to find their 38-year-old mother.

Mounties updated the public at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that the family had been located, and thanked the public for their assistance. 

