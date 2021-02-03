A Red Deer RCMP officer has been charged with assault after he hit a man in a cell last year, according to police.

Cpl. Kent McDiarmid is accused of hitting a man who was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest on March 2, RCMP said. The man was taken to hospital and later into custody.

McDiarmid, an RCMP member for 15 years, was charged with one count of assault after an incident review and criminal investigation. He's been suspended with pay since last July.

The officer is scheduled to appear in court March 24.