Red Deer Mountie fatally shoots man during 'altercation'

A man was killed by a Red Deer RCMP member Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., police were called about a man at an address who was threatening to harm others with a knife.

When officers arrived, an "altercation" occurred, ending when one officer shot the 33-year-old, Mounties say. He died on scene.

The officers weren't hurt.

The province's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, has been directed to investigate.

ASIRT investigates police actions that may have caused serious injury or death.