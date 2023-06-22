Red Deer RCMP officer goes deep to rescue 8 distressed ducklings

A central Alberta Mountie "quacked the case" of eight missing ducklings Thursday.

Police were called to Ireland Crescent in Red Deer at 8:45 a.m. by an adult and child.

They were concerned after the birds fell down a storm drain as their mother made calls for help.

"Corporal Russell of the Red Deer RCMP did not hesitate, and flocked to the scene, bringing the ducklings to safety," said a news release by Const. Sandra Geiger.

"The ducklings were happily reunited with their mama."

There were nine ducklings in total, but one was already with the mother, police said.