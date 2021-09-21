Red Deer re-elects long-time incumbent Conservative candidates

Red Deer remained Conservative Monday evening as incumbent candidates Blaine Calkins and Earl Dreeshen were re-elected.

RED DEER-MOUNTAIN VIEW

CTV News declared Red Deer-Mountain View in Dreeshen’s favour Monday night.

His lead over the NDP's Marie Grabowski would come to nearly 31,000 votes for 64 per cent of the vote, by Tuesday morning.

Dreeshen was first elected to represent Red Deer in 2008.

Tuesday morning, ballots still needed to be counted at 17 of the riding's 263 polls.

RED DEER-LACOMBE

Blaine Calkins was first elected to Parliament in 2006 for Wetaskiwin’s riding. In 2015, Elections Canada redrew the electoral districts, and Calkins ran successfully for Red Deer-Lacombe then and in 2019.

CTV News also declared Monday night Calkins the winner in 2021.

He had earned 64 per cent of the vote, or some 38,400 votes, as of Tuesday morning.

Tanya Heyden-Kaye of the NDP sat in second place with 14 per cent of the vote, or 8,400 ballots.

Alberta remained Conservative blue as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

As of publication, the Conservative Party of Canada was declared or leading in all but four of the province’s ridings.