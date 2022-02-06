Red Deer Rebels dull Saskatoon Blades in 6-1 rout

The Saskatoon Blades got more than they could handle Saturday night, losing 6-1 at the SaskTel Centre to the Red Deer Rebels.

Brandon Lisowsky was the only Blade to find the back of the net, which happened late in the first period.

Red Deer’s Arshdeep Bains scored a hat trick while recording two assists.

The loss drops the Blades to 23-16-1-1 on the season, good for fifth place in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

The Blades will look to turn things around when they take on the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday.