Red Deer robbery victim lit on fire: Mounties

Red Deer Mounties are looking for three people who assaulted and robbed a man, lighting him on fire in the process.

Police say the victim sustained only minor injuries in the Jan. 18 incident.

Around 8:30 p.m., he was walking south on the Kerry Wood Drive trail near Overdown Drive when the trio attacked.

They stole his hockey equipment, lit the victim's clothes on fire, and fled south toward Bower Ponds.

The man managed to put out the flames himself.

"The suspect descriptions are limited, but given the specific and serious nature of the attack, Red Deer RCMP are hoping someone will come forward with information about the incident or may know the identity of the suspects," Mounties said in a statement.

One of the attackers was a male with a darker complexion, police said.

The second male wore a dark grey snowboard jacket, jeans and beige Timberlands-style boots.

The third suspect was only described as male. All three wore balaclavas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.