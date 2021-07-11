Red Deer to host pop-up spray parks throughout summer
To help keep families and kids cool, the City of Red Deer is once again hosting pop-up spray parks in neighbourhoods across the city.
Red Deer Emergency Services, RCMP, and municipal policing officers will use fire engines to create temporary spray parks every Thursday throughout July and early August, the city said in a news release.
The first spray park will be this Thursday at the Oriole Park Community Association at 5 Ogden Ave.
Pop-up spray parks will be open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and are weather-dependent.
The remainder of the schedule for temporary spray parks includes:
- July 22: Highland Green Community Centre at 65 Halladay Ave.
- July 29: Deer Park Community Association at 181 Dowler St.
- Aug. 5: Location to be confirmed
- Aug. 12: Riverside Meadows Community Centre at 6021 57 Ave.
- Aug. 19: Joseph Welsh Elementary School at 4401 37 Ave.