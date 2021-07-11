Red Deer to host pop-up spray parks throughout summer

To help keep families and kids cool, the City of Red Deer is once again hosting pop-up spray parks in neighbourhoods across the city.

Red Deer Emergency Services, RCMP, and municipal policing officers will use fire engines to create temporary spray parks every Thursday throughout July and early August, the city said in a news release.

The first spray park will be this Thursday at the Oriole Park Community Association at 5 Ogden Ave.

Pop-up spray parks will be open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and are weather-dependent.

The remainder of the schedule for temporary spray parks includes: