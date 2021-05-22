Red Deer Walmart security guard stabbed by shoplifter: RCMP

A security officer at Red Deer’s south side Walmart was stabbed Saturday afternoon.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that the officer was trying to apprehend a shoplifter around 4 p.m. Saturday.

A fight broke out and the suspect fled the store, police said.

According to the RCMP, it was not after the shoplifter had ran away that the security officer discovered he was stabbed multiple times with an unknown object.

The officers' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Mounties said.

There is no suspect description at this time.

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the incident.