Red Deer woman and man charged in stolen property crime-related offences

A Red Deer woman and a man face multiple charges related to a number of property crime-related offences.

On Sept. 2, Didsbury RCMP, Sundre RCMP and the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team found a truck that fled the RCMP the day before from a Sundre motel. Investigating officers determined that the people associated with the truck had used a stolen Alberta driver's license to check into the motel.

The couple were arrested leaving the motel without incident.

Ashley Zielke, 36, from Red Deer has been charged with the following:

Flight from police;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Theft of credit card;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Fail to comply with probation order (x2) ;

Possess weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possess firearm with tampered serial number; and

Unsafe storage of firearm

Zielke was released from custody following a bail hearing. She's scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on Sept. 21.

Derik McCorriston, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with the following:

Possess weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possess firearm with a tampered serial number;

Unauthorized possession of firearm; and

Unsafe storage of firearm

McCorriston was released from custody following a bail hearing. He's scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on Oct. 4.