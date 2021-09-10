Red Deer woman and man charged in stolen property crime-related offences
A Red Deer woman and a man face multiple charges related to a number of property crime-related offences.
On Sept. 2, Didsbury RCMP, Sundre RCMP and the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team found a truck that fled the RCMP the day before from a Sundre motel. Investigating officers determined that the people associated with the truck had used a stolen Alberta driver's license to check into the motel.
The couple were arrested leaving the motel without incident.
Ashley Zielke, 36, from Red Deer has been charged with the following:
- Flight from police;
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;
- Theft of credit card;
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;
- Fail to comply with probation order (x2) ;
- Possess weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Possess firearm with tampered serial number; and
- Unsafe storage of firearm
Zielke was released from custody following a bail hearing. She's scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on Sept. 21.
Derik McCorriston, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with the following:
- Possess weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Possess firearm with a tampered serial number;
- Unauthorized possession of firearm; and
- Unsafe storage of firearm
McCorriston was released from custody following a bail hearing. He's scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on Oct. 4.